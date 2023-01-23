Calm before the storm today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off clear but cold across the ArkLaTex this morning with temperatures near or below freezing for many locations. Make sure and bundle up as you head off to work and school.

For this afternoon, we’ll see tons of sunshine and with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s.

Things will go downhill in a hurry on Tuesday as a strong low pressure system takes aim on the region. Widespread rain will quickly develop Tuesday morning and then become heavy at times Tuesday afternoon. In addition, it will turn windy with an east to southeast wind at 20-30 mph. Temperatures will be chilly with highs struggling to climb out of the 40s.

Late Tuesday evening, colder air will spill in from the north with rain changing briefly to snow for portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, generally along and north of I-30. An inch of two of slushy accumulation will be possible in this region making for some slick travel Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, this system is long gone but it will stay cloudy, chilly and breezy throughout the day with highs again only in the 40s.

Quiet weather and sunshine return for Thursday and Friday along with a gradual warming trend as temperatures climb into the 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it turns even warmer with temperatures returning to the 60s. Unfortunately, moisture will increase from the southwest leading to more showers at times.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

