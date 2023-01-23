Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted

A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the...
A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on all charges.(Source: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images and KNWA)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on all charges.

NBC News reports that Richard Barnett was found guilty on eight counts in his indictment including felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

In one memorable photograph, he was seen with his feet up on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk.

Last week during his testimony Barnett defended his actions, but said he did not think he broke the law.

“I made some bad mistakes and I regret them but I don’t think I broke the law,” Barnett said Friday. “I feel like a f------ idiot.”

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3. Prosecutors sought to jail Barnett while he awaits sentencing, but the judge denied that request so Barnett will remain free on certain conditions.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a...
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

National Passenger Safety Week brings awareness to distracted drivers
National Passenger Safety Week brings awareness to distracted drivers
Final week of January is National Passenger Safety Week
Final week of January is National Passenger Safety Week
9-year-old girl shot by 5-year-old brother
9-year-old girl shot by 5-year-old brother
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit
Coroner identifies woman hit, killed by vehicles on Burbank Dr.
The Sevier County Medical Center is now open.
Sevier County Medical Center now open for business