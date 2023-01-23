9-year-old girl accidentally shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 9-year-old girl was brought to Ochsner LSU Health needing treatment for a gunshot wound to her side.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show this was about 5:22 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

Investigators learned that the shooting occurred in the 6400 block of Faust Drive and that the girl’s 5-year-old brother had found a handgun and accidentally shot her, according to the major incident report.

Authorities said the girl’s injury was not life-threatening.

No arrest was made.

