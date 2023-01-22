Ask the Doctor
Sunny start to the week before heavy rain

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Well, the cloud cover has held on a little longer than anticipated, allowing it to look like a gloomy winter’s day. Thankfully, the temperatures today cooperated. Highs reached the 50s in some places and if you saw more sunshine you were able to warm up a little more than everyone else. Tonight, we’ll see temperatures drop to the low-30s and that is thanks to the clear skies we are expecting overnight.

Tomorrow will be very nice with plenty of sunshine wall to wall. Highs will be a little warmer tomorrow, but still below average for this time of year, we’re expecting the mid-50s. Not much else will happen tomorrow as it will be a nice and dry day. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-30s with increasing cloud cover.

Tuesday, heavy rainfall will plague the ArkLaTex and it will likely be an all-day problem. Temperatures will likely not escape the 40s and the heavy rain will move through, widespread, during the midday hours and into the afternoon. Flooding is a concern of mine as we still have a lot of standing water in and around the region. A wintry mix may be observed in the northern counties Tuesday night as temperatures get cold and the rain continues.

