Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

Graylan Spring
Graylan Spring(Stephen F. Austin University)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died.

Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Spring’s mother posted on social media Sunday, saying “We are saddened to inform that Graylan passed away Saturday...A heartfelt thank you to the first responders and ICU staff at HCA Conroe for their valiant efforts and compassionate care. Graylan was loved by so many and walked through this life with a generous smile and saintly heart. He will be tremendously missed and forever remembered. #livelikegray

Spring’s former high school football team also made a statement. “Graylan, we love you. Always smiling, a friend to everyone, truly inspiring to anyone that knew you,” the announcement said. “You will be missed forever and we will always keep you in our heart.”

In lieu of flowers, the post said a GoFundMe page has been set up for an SFA scholarship fund in Graylan’s name.

SFA also announced a candlelight vigil will be held for Micah and Graylan on Monday, Jan. 23, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium.

Candlelight vigil
Candlelight vigil(Stephen F. Austin University)

Previous:

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-ranking Bossier PD officer placed on leave over possible policy violation
At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a...
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
SPD received a dispatch for a car accident on Line Ave at 2:58 p.m.
Stolen car crashes into power pole; suspects flee from vehicle
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say

Latest News

At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a...
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux comments on Sugar Lane mass shooting
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux comments on Sugar Lane mass shooting
NEWS CONFERENCE: Sugar Lane mass shooting
NEWS CONFERENCE: Sugar Lane mass shooting
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport house
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport house