North Sabine Fire District firefighters combat house fire

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - North Sabine Firefighters combat flames in dangerous conditions on the inside of a home until the roof became too unstable.

On Jan. 20, at 2:07 a.m., the North Sabine Fire District (NSFD) was dispatched to a residential fire in the Zwolle area. When firefighters arrived at the scene they discovered a home heavily on fire in a corner of the home that had already collapsed. The fire appeared to be coming from the attic space.

Fire crews performed defensive fire attacks and were able to extinguish the flames on the outside of the home. NSFD then used a fire hydrant and went inside the home to fight the flames in the living areas, they were met with heavy flames. The crew continued to battle the flames until the structural integrity of the roof was deemed unsafe.

NSFD continued to remain on the scene for several hours.

All occupants of the home escaped the flames.

Other departments that were involved are Natchitoches fire district 7, DeSoto Fire District 5, Medexpress, Zwolle Police Department, and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

