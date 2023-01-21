Ask the Doctor
Woman killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on Burbank

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was struck and killed by multiple vehicles at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO states that they came across a female that was in the roadway around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Witnesses state that the woman was hit by multiple vehicles and the drivers of those vehicles fled the scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Details at this time are limited. We will update this story once more information is provided.

