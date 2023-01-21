Sunnier Sunday ahead; the cooler swing continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A bit of a gloomy day today across the ArkLaTex, whether or not you have seen rain today, which you most likely have, it has been cloudy for most of the day. Highs were able to reach the mid-50s but it was a struggle. Showers have plagued us, especially in the southern and eastern portions of the region. Tonight, lows will drop to the 40s and as the showers move out overnight, fog will begin to set in.

Tomorrow, we will start with some fog for your Sunday and cloudier skies will be present. As we head into the afternoon the sun is really going to take over as we rise into the low-50s for highs tomorrow. If you see more sunshine, you may see slightly higher temperatures. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-30s.

The cooler weather will continue through the beginning of the week and Tuesday we will see the temperatures bottom out. We also will deal with a widespread threat of heavy rain throughout the ArkLaTex on Tuesday that may lead to some wintry precip in the northern portion of the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. Nothing major is expected, but it is possible.

