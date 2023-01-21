Ask the Doctor
Stolen car crashes into power pole; suspects flee from vehicle

By Michael Barnes and Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Jan. 21, Shreveport police officers arrived on the scene of a car accident on Line Ave just before 3 p.m.

According to Shreveport Police Department, the crashed vehicle had been stolen. The suspects got out of the car and ran away from the scene, wearing camouflage clothing and carrying guns. They’re believed to be teenagers and have not been detained yet, say SPD.

SPD received a dispatch for a car accident on Line Ave at 2:58 p.m.
No injuries were reported.

SPD received a dispatch for a car accident on Line Ave at 2:58 p.m.
The Line Avenue and Brooks Street Exit/Interchange Roadways was blocked off by police.

