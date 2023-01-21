Man shot in leg while walking on Shed Road, taken to hospital

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - At approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 20, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to Willis Knighton Bossier after a report of a black male who arrived at the ER with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to officials with BCPD, the 46-year-old man was shot in the upper thigh while walking on Shed Road near Swan Lake Apartments. His injury is considered to be non-life threatening, and he is being treated at the hospital.

BCPD detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.

