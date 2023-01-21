Ask the Doctor
Cloudy Saturday with a few showers

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Starting off with some sunshine but that will not be the case all day today. Highs are expected to reach the mid-50s but we are looking at the chance for a few showers. Most will not see much but some light showers in the southern portion of the ArkLaTex are possible with cloudy skies throughout the afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s with a slight chance continuing into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will be a little sunnier for the most part but not really warmer. Highs are expected to reach the 50s again with cloudier skies in the morning and the sun coming out in the afternoon. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 40s again.

Our next rain chance arrives Tuesday and that is looking like a pretty nasty day. Nothing severe but a cold rain throughout the region wouldn’t be surprising. Temperatures will dip slightly on that day as well.

