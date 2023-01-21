Award-winning 22 Annual Animation Show of Shows presented by BPCC

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - A global award-winning collection of short animated films produced by Acme Filmworks will be screening at Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC), along with a chance to speak with a film director.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences Division of BPCC will be hosting a free screening 22 Annual Animation Show of Shows, animated shorts that have won awards at a global level. Entry into the event begins at 6 p.m., screening starts at 6:30 p.m., and the event will go on until 9 p.m.

Location: BPCC, Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in building C. 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City,

Information about the films:

The screening of the collection will show 10 films, nine of which are recent, along with one that was classically restored. The films face both the anxiety and hopes of a world faced with endless existential crises. According to the collection’s website, the films’ tones range from whimsical to profound. The techniques used to create each range from stop-motion, hand-drawn, and computer-aided.

See the trailer on Youtube>>>

“Animation is a natural medium for dealing with abstract ideas and deeply felt concerns, and the ANIMATION SHOW OF SHOWS has always strived to scour the world for the most affecting and engaging films,” says founder and curator Ron Diamond. “While the recent films were conceived and some finished, before the Covid lockdowns, all but the most abstract display a concern with the ways in which we are all interconnected...or sadly alienated from our sense of human connection.”

The nine new films come from Europe, Asia, and North America. The final film, Frederic Black’s classic 1987 Oscar-winner “The Man Who Planted Trees.”, is strikingly restored and 4k digital remastered by the Academy Film Archive.

After the screening, a virtual talk-back session will be held with Film Director Jo Meuris.

To register for this free event, visit https://bit.ly/3kdTmsX.

The Facebook event page can be visited at https://www.facebook.com/events/705140891139247.

Also, check out these amazing films you should watch with your children>>> https://www.arklatexweekend.com/2020/03/18/120-family-movies-to-watch-with-your-kids/

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.