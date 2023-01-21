Ask the Doctor
1 killed, 1 injured in Scenic Highway shooting

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on the evening of Friday, Jan. 20.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Harding Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said that Geore Hankton, 19, was found shot to death in a parking lot. Authorities added that an 18-year-old male was also found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital. The 18-year-old is stable, according to BRPD.

A motive and suspect are unknown at this time, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Anyone who may know something that can help in the investigation is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

