Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Texas Dept. of Health says demand for nurses outpaces supply

Texarkana Community College welcomes nursing students
Nurse hospital generic
Nurse hospital generic(WRDW)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Health leaders in the ArkLaTex agree there is a national nursing shortage, and these leaders say education is the solution to the problem.

Tiffany West and Shamaurie Lucus are nursing students at Texarkana Community College. Each year, around 200 students are accepted into the nursing program. However, college leaders say this large class will not make a dent in the need for more nurses in the Texarkana area and nationwide.

“We are hoping that we can come in and as new nurses and really try and fill that gap and learn [to] be great nurses and maybe push people in the community to come and be nurses,” said West.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the demand for registered nurses is projected to outpace supply every year through 2032.

“We have lots of room if you are interested,” said Michelle Foggy, a nursing instructor at the college.

Foggy believes the past few years of COVID have added to the nursing shortage. She says the interest in the field is running high.

“We are getting a lot of students from out of town now. A lot of students are coming from Shreveport. We had one last semester who come from center Texas, so they are coming here to get trained,” said Foggy.

At Texarkana Community College, applications to enter the nursing program are accepted once a year. Foggy said, at present, there’s no waiting list to join, but with the nursing shortage increasing, they would like to develop a waiting list.

“We would love [for] people to be banging on our doors to get in here and get educated, so they can bang on the doors of the hospitals, so they can get in and work.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups.
Vehicle crashes into guardrail on Jimmie Davis Bridge, goes partially over side
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
Identity of girl revealed 11 years after remains found; father, stepmother arrested
Waskom ISD possible threat of violence
Waskom Middle notifies parents of ‘indirect threat of violence’ made by student, says staff & students are not at risk
A Caddo Parish school bus was involved in a minor wreck on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon
An Amazon employee makes sure a box is properly positioned on a conveyor belt Aug. 1, 2017, at...
Amazon say it’s committed to opening fulfillment center in Shreveport

Latest News

A Shreveport man accused of illegal possession of a gun was sentenced to 15 years.
Shreveport man sentenced to 15 years in prison
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate; driver arrested
E. Jay Ellington
Texarkana city manager announces resignation
Congressman Mike Johnson
La. lawmaker pushing for leaking of Supreme Court opinions to become federal crime