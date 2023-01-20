Texarkana Texas PD rolls out new look for uniforms

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police Department officers will soon have a new look to their uniform.

Chief Kevin Schutte says the department provides all uniforms and equipment for officers, including body armor, body cams, and other safety equipment, however, officials with the department realized they were not providing proper protection from the sun and inclement weather.

Officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Department will soon be sporting a new style of hat. (Texarkana Texas Police Department)

The department has used the “peaked cap” uniform hat for decades, and while this style is typically worn by municipal police departments across the nation, it doesn’t actually meet officers’ practical needs. As such, that style of hat has become mostly for ceremonial wear.

Officers with the department were presented with three different styles of hat, and ultimately voted on the “western” style.

“We worked collaboratively with a company to create our new hat that would provide the protection needed - while continuing to maintain a professional image in the community and embracing our positioning as the gateway into the great State of Texas. We are very pleased with the result,” said Chief Schutte.

Officers will begin wearing the new hats in the coming weeks.

