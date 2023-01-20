Ask the Doctor
Texarkana city manager announces resignation

E. Jay Ellington
E. Jay Ellington(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The city manager of Texarkana, Ark. has announced his resignation.

City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the official announcement Friday, Jan. 20 that he’ll be resigning from his position effective March 31. Ellington has been the city manager since June of 2021.

VIDEO FROM ELLINGTON’S FIRST DAY ON THE JOB:

In his letter of resignation, he said he has “navigated numerous challenges, provided outstanding service to our citizens, initiated process to update the long-range comprehensive plan for Texarkana, implemented community-changing projects, program, and strategies, and focused on planned growth and economic vitality.”

Ellington leaves his job as city manager to become the executive director of the Crater Planning District Commission (CPDC), located in Petersburg, Va. The CPDC serves 11 city/county governments in southern Virginia in areas of transportation, economic and small business development, the environment, and as a facilitator for major military-related discussions.

Ellington’s family lives in south Virginia, so this move will allow him and his wife to be near their three children, their spouses, and their four grandchildren. Ellington says he’s “excited about the vision of the Board of Directors and what that means for the citizens and future of Texarkana.” He also thanked the board for allowing him to “lead a great group of dedicated public servants.”

