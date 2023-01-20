Ask the Doctor
Speak Out Against Addiction Walk fights for change

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Speak Out Against Addiction (SOFA) Walk, a free event, is happening to bring awareness to addiction and how it is affecting families and the community.

On Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the SOFA walk will be happening at Bilberry Park, 1902 Alabama Avenue, Shreveport, near Lakeshore Drive. All are invited, as well as individuals with youth group initiatives to come out, in hopes to reach the younger generations and spread awareness.

The event started because Reller Jones thought about how we as a community walk for so many things, but how many people feel embarrassed about addiction. So, Jones made the decision to create the SOFA Walk to fight the stigma of addiction, an addiction itself, the issue that tears so many families apart.

As part of the walk, Jones wants to release balloons during the event with the wish our loved ones will return to us.

Jones believes a walk like this could change the stigma and spread awareness.

“If you reach one person and that one person reaches another person, count to ten and that’s ten people already,” says Jones.

Also, a clothes closet is available for those in need. A bag will be packed for those trying to get help with shoes and clothing inside, attend the event to find out more information about the group.

