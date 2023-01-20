Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD looking for runaway teen girl

Bernecia Johnson, 15
Bernecia Johnson, 15(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a runaway teen girl.

On Jan. 11 around 8 p.m., Bernecia Johnson, 15, reportedly ran away from home. She was last seen in the 2800 block of Jonathan Lane getting into a light grey Ford Focus. Johnson is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. She has black and blonde braided hair.

She was last seen wearing bleach washed blue jeans with holes in them, a beige sweater, and grey slippers.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups.
Vehicle crashes into guardrail on Jimmie Davis Bridge, goes partially over side
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
Identity of girl revealed 11 years after remains found; father, stepmother arrested
Waskom ISD possible threat of violence
Waskom Middle notifies parents of ‘indirect threat of violence’ made by student, says staff & students are not at risk
A Caddo Parish school bus was involved in a minor wreck on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon
An Amazon employee makes sure a box is properly positioned on a conveyor belt Aug. 1, 2017, at...
Amazon say it’s committed to opening fulfillment center in Shreveport

Latest News

High-ranking Bossier PD officer placed on leave over possible policy violation
Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Man with history of criminal charges sentenced to a decade in prison
Anthony Johnson
Former Caddo Parish Deputy Anthony Johnson announces run for city marshal
Officer nearly ran over in chase
Officer nearly ran over in chase