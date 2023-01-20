SPD looking for runaway teen girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a runaway teen girl.

On Jan. 11 around 8 p.m., Bernecia Johnson, 15, reportedly ran away from home. She was last seen in the 2800 block of Jonathan Lane getting into a light grey Ford Focus. Johnson is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. She has black and blonde braided hair.

She was last seen wearing bleach washed blue jeans with holes in them, a beige sweater, and grey slippers.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300.

