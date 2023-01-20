Shreveport man sentenced to 15 years in prison

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man, accused of illegal possession of a gun and carrying a variety of drugs, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

After pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, the Caddo district judge sentenced Demarco Deon Hill, 38, to serve 15 years in prison.

Hill had been scheduled for a jury trial on Feb. 6.

He will serve 15 years without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for the firearms conviction, and he will serve 10 years for pleading guilty to illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of controlled dangerous substances. The terms are to be served simultaneously.

A Shreveport man accused of illegal possession of a gun was sentenced to 15 years. (CPSO)

On Dec. 15, 2021, Shreveport Police responded to a dispute call in the 1600 block of Centenary Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Hill yelling in the walkway of Highland Village Apartments. He was armed with two pocketknives clipped to his front pocket and a large knife secured in a sheath sling on his chest. Upon being searched, officers found a glass pipe with narcotics residue inside, a .22 caliber pistol secured to his right ankle, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and a digital scale.

In July of 2006, Hill had been convicted of simple burglary in Caddo District Court.

