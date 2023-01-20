Sci-Port hosts Goodman Gala; exclusive viewing in new IMAX Dome

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To celebrate the grand opening of the Goodman IMAX Dome, Sci-Port is hosting a Goodman Gala with plenty of activities for attendees.

On Jan. 21, Sci-port Discovery Center, at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway, will host the Goodman Gala to celebrate the grand opening of the Goodman IMAX Dome after two million dollars was spent on the new projector and the renovation of the dome.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will go on until 10 p.m. Attendees will enjoy an evening of cocktails, live music, food by Blake Jackson of Drake Catering, and an exclusive viewing in the new IMAX Dome.

“The Goodman name was selected for the rebranding of the IMAX in honor of Sylvia’s vision and tenacity, which resulted in the opening of the current Sci-Port Discovery Center in 1998,” says Dianne Clark, executive director of Sci-Port. “With 25 years of service to the community and the addition of a state-of-the-art theatre, Sci-Port looks forward to continuing its service to the community for many years to come.”

Schedule of events:

5:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Reception for Goodman IMAX Dome sponsors

6 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Cocktail Hour

7 p.m. - Welcome remarks followed by an evening showing of Dream Big documentary.

8 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Gala after-party

Tickets for the are $100 each and you can purchase them >>> Here <<<

