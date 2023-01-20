Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Postal boxes vandalized; mail stolen

And we’ve confirmed that mailboxes at homes throughout multiple neighborhoods also were targeted
We're told mail was taken from these drop boxes. We asked when this may have happened but didn't get an answer.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For a number of days now, the big blue drop boxes in front of the U.S. Postal Service’s Southfield Station on East 70th Street in Shreveport have remained covered up after someone vandalized them.

We’re told mail was taken from these drop boxes.

We asked when this may have happened but didn’t get an answer.

And we confirmed Thursday that mailboxes at homes throughout multiple Shreveport neighborhoods also were targeted and some items were stolen.

Few other details were released, namely which neighborhoods were targeted or any suspect information.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenwood police posted this photo to Facebook saying he's the handcuffed man who escaped...
Bossier City police catch man who fled from Greenwood police while wearing handcuffs
Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera
Kel'Vonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport, was mortally wounded in a shooting just before 10:30 p.m....
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Waskom ISD possible threat of violence
Waskom Middle notifies parents of ‘indirect threat of violence’ made by student, says staff & students are not at risk

Latest News

Parents upset over threats at Waskom Middle School
Parents at Waskom Middle upset about how campus threats were dealt with
Krewe of Justinian to put funds back into Shreveport Bar Association
Krewe of Justinian to put funds back into Shreveport Bar Association
Shreveport middle school opening autism sensory room
Shreveport middle school opening autism sensory room
Run Like and Animal 5K raising funds for pups
Run Like and Animal 5K raising funds for pups