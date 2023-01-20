Postal boxes vandalized; mail stolen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For a number of days now, the big blue drop boxes in front of the U.S. Postal Service’s Southfield Station on East 70th Street in Shreveport have remained covered up after someone vandalized them.

We’re told mail was taken from these drop boxes.

We asked when this may have happened but didn’t get an answer.

And we confirmed Thursday that mailboxes at homes throughout multiple Shreveport neighborhoods also were targeted and some items were stolen.

Few other details were released, namely which neighborhoods were targeted or any suspect information.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

