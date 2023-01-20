Ask the Doctor
Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City.

Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.

One person is in custody after a high speed chase that went from Shreveport into Bossier City...
One person is in custody after a high speed chase that went from Shreveport into Bossier City on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.(KSLA)

The vehicle being chased was stopped on Scott Street. One person has been taken into custody after being caught by a K-9. That person sustained minor injuries from being bitten by the K-9, police say.

Officials with Bossier Parish Schools say a couple of schools (Bossier Elementary and Bossier High) were placed on restricted movement during the chase, but those restrictions have since been lifted.

Police say they’re still looking for another person who was in the car being chased.

No other information is currently available. We’ll update this story when we know more.

