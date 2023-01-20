Parents at Waskom Middle upset about how campus threats were dealt with

WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - Parents at Waskom Middle School were alerted to a text about alleged threats on campus. on Jan. 19, and they didn’t agree with the way the incident was handled.

KSLA Michael Barnes spoke to some of the frazzled parents. He was told on the prior day, a student allegedly threatened to shoot one of their teachers.

Rae Anna Patty, Waskom ISD’s superintendent, says sharing that information would actually pose a huge threat itself.

Patrick Durbin, the teacher who was threatened, and many others were upset with the school district about how the situation was handled. Parents didn’t agree with how secretive the school was being about the actions they were taking in response to the threats.

“I understand, as a parent, it’s confusing. It’s very frustrating because you want to know the information of what is happening to ensure the safety of my student, but I need them to understand that if we give them the information of the plan, typically when you have an event like this, it’s someone in the community that comes back into your school,” said Patty.

She went on to say that the district came to the conclusion that there was no current risk of safety for students or teachers.

Parents and Durbin it didn’t seem lto agree with the Patty’s statement.

