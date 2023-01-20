Ask the Doctor
Man with history of criminal charges sentenced to a decade in prison

Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man with a criminal record was convicted of firearms charges in Dec. of 2022 and has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law.

On Jan. 5, a Caddo district judge sentenced Marcus Randall Williams, 37, to 10 years in prison without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

This resulted from Williams’ Dec. 13, 2022, conviction for attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. He also was ordered to serve 2 and a half years in prison and pay a fine of $2,500 for conviction of attempted possession of stolen firearms.

Williams, who has a 2019 conviction for domestic abuse aggravated assault, had been stopped by police for a traffic violation on March 3, 2021. Officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana while talking to Williams, who admitted to using marijuana just prior to the stop. Officers searched the vehicle and found a Phoenix handgun in the back seat; the gun had been reported stolen out of Mansfield.

