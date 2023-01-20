Just a few showers this weekend; more rain returns next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll pick up a few showers at the start of the weekend, but our next best chance of rain will hold off until next week. A cooler pattern has taken hold across the area and temperatures will be near to just below average for this time of year for at least the next week.

Light rain across the southern ArkLaTex will dry up this evening. We’ll stay mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures settling back into the low to mid 40s by morning.

Look for plenty of clouds around on Saturday with more scattered showers coming in during the afternoon. Most of the rain looks light and not everyone will see it. Temperatures will be cool again with afternoon highs mostly in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain will dry up Saturday night with quiet weather expected for the second half of the weekend on Sunday. Temperatures Saturday night will drop into the low 40s. Sunday will start off with plenty of clouds, but look for some sunshine to return by afternoon. Temperatures will be cool again with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Dry and sunny weather is expected to kick off next week. We’ll start in the 30s Monday morning and will once again be cool into the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next best chance of rain comes in on Tuesday. Rain is expected to overspread the area during the morning and continue through the afternoon. Rain amounts could add up to 1 to 2 inches before it winds down Tuesday night. High temperatures Tuesday will be held back by the wet weather and only reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

We’ll dry out for the second half of next week, but expect to see continued seasonably cool conditions. Highs will remain in the 50s with morning lows in the 30s expected.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.