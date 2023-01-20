High-ranking Bossier PD officer placed on leave over possible policy violation

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A high-ranking officer with the Bossier Police Department has been placed on leave over possible policy violations.

City officials announced Friday, Jan. 20 that Deputy Chief Richard McGee has been put on paid administrative leave after an allegation about a possible policy violation.

McGee was hired by the department back in 1991; he will remain on leave pending an investigation into the matter.

Police officials say this is a personnel matter and no other information is currently available for release.

