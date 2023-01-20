Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

High-ranking Bossier PD officer placed on leave over possible policy violation

(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A high-ranking officer with the Bossier Police Department has been placed on leave over possible policy violations.

City officials announced Friday, Jan. 20 that Deputy Chief Richard McGee has been put on paid administrative leave after an allegation about a possible policy violation.

McGee was hired by the department back in 1991; he will remain on leave pending an investigation into the matter.

Police officials say this is a personnel matter and no other information is currently available for release.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups.
Vehicle crashes into guardrail on Jimmie Davis Bridge, goes partially over side
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
Identity of girl revealed 11 years after remains found; father, stepmother arrested
Waskom ISD possible threat of violence
Waskom Middle notifies parents of ‘indirect threat of violence’ made by student, says staff & students are not at risk
A Caddo Parish school bus was involved in a minor wreck on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon
An Amazon employee makes sure a box is properly positioned on a conveyor belt Aug. 1, 2017, at...
Amazon say it’s committed to opening fulfillment center in Shreveport

Latest News

Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Man with history of criminal charges sentenced to a decade in prison
Anthony Johnson
Former Caddo Parish Deputy Anthony Johnson announces run for city marshal
Bernecia Johnson, 15
SPD looking for runaway teen girl
Officer nearly ran over in chase
Officer nearly ran over in chase