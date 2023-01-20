Ask the Doctor
Furry Friend Friday: Rambunctious Rayna looking for active family

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter brought in energetic little Rayna on Friday, Jan. 20.

Rayna loves to play and would do great in a home where she can run free and exercise with her family. She is also a very sweet girl and loves attention.

Rayna was adopted as a puppy, but was recently brought back to the shelter because her owners couldn’t take care of her anymore.

A $25 adoption fee will cover spaying, vaccinations and a microchip. If you would like to adopt Rayna, or any of the animals at CPAS, click here.

