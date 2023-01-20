Funeral celebrates lives of hit-and-run victims, Faith, Amelia

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “They Made It Home Safely” is the name of the celebration for the mother and daughter, Faith and Amelia, who passed away due to a tragic hit and run.

Friday, Jan. 20, the funerals for both Faith Alexander, 31, and Amelia Ellis, 4, will be happening at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church. The celebration of the lives of the mother and daughter hit-and-run victims will be called “They Made It Home Safely”.

The interment for both will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park.

You can visit their obituary pages at https://www.goodsamaritanfuneralhome.com/obituary/faith-l-alexander and https://www.goodsamaritanfuneralhome.com/obituary/amelia-ellis.

