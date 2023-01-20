Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Funeral celebrates lives of hit-and-run victims, Faith, Amelia

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “They Made It Home Safely” is the name of the celebration for the mother and daughter, Faith and Amelia, who passed away due to a tragic hit and run.

Friday, Jan. 20, the funerals for both Faith Alexander, 31, and Amelia Ellis, 4, will be happening at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church. The celebration of the lives of the mother and daughter hit-and-run victims will be called “They Made It Home Safely”.

The interment for both will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park.

You can visit their obituary pages at https://www.goodsamaritanfuneralhome.com/obituary/faith-l-alexander and https://www.goodsamaritanfuneralhome.com/obituary/amelia-ellis.

RELATED STORY
1 woman, 1 child dead after hit-and-run wreck; suspect caught one day after running

Shreveport police arrested the driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run wreck that took the lives of a woman and a child.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups.
Vehicle crashes into guardrail on Jimmie Davis Bridge, goes partially over side
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
Identity of girl revealed 11 years after remains found; father, stepmother arrested
Waskom ISD possible threat of violence
Waskom Middle notifies parents of ‘indirect threat of violence’ made by student, says staff & students are not at risk
A Caddo Parish school bus was involved in a minor wreck on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon
An Amazon employee makes sure a box is properly positioned on a conveyor belt Aug. 1, 2017, at...
Amazon say it’s committed to opening fulfillment center in Shreveport

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Rayna
Furry Friend Friday: Rambunctious Rayna looking for active family
Rambunctious Rayna looking for active family
Furry Friend Friday: Rambunctious Rayna looking for active family
Sci-Port explains why the dedication to Sylvia Goodman
Sci-port explains I-Max dedication to Sylvia Goodman
Portion of Clyde Fant reopened, Sci-Port to reopen Tuesday
Sci-Port hosts Goodman Gala; exclusive viewing in new IMAX Dome