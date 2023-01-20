Ask the Doctor
Former Caddo Parish Deputy Anthony Johnson announces run for city marshal

Anthony Johnson
Anthony Johnson(KSLA)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another candidate has announced a run to become the next city marshal of Shreveport.

Anthony Johnson has announced he will be running for city marshal for the third time. The Shreveport native worked in law enforcement for a decade, previously serving as a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and constable.

Johnson says if elected, he hopes to bridge the gap in community relationships and reduce crime.

“As the marshal, I can implement programs to work with community leaders, religious leaders, and help bridge this gap and hopefully encourage young people to get more positively involved and engaged with the police department,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he’s passionate about creating positive change in Shreveport because it’s his hometown.

“This is my home. I grew up here. I graduated from Captain Shreve, I have children and grandchildren here, and I’d just like to see Shreveport a safer place for all of our children and grandchildren,” Johnson said.

Johnson joins other city marshal candidates, Donald Gaut and Grayson Boucher. Johnson says he’s the most experienced candidate of the bunch due to his past in law enforcement.

“It’s a lot that I feel that I have to offer. I feel that as city marshal, I would be able to give back to the community,” Johnson said.

The qualifying period for the March 25 election will be held Jan. 25 through 27.

