Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk

This photo provided by NASA, astronauts NASA's Nicole Mann and Japan's Koichi Wakata venture...
This photo provided by NASA, astronauts NASA's Nicole Mann and Japan's Koichi Wakata venture out on a spacewalk at the International Space Station on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Their job was to install support struts for small solar panels launching this summer, part of a continuing effort by NASA to expand the space station's power grid.(NASA via AP)
By MARCIA DUNN
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first Native American woman in space ventured out on a spacewalk Friday to prep the International Space Station for more solar panels.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann emerged alongside Japan’s Koichi Wakata, lugging an equipment bag. Their job was to install support struts and brackets for new solar panels launching this summer, part of a continuing effort by NASA to expand the space station’s power grid.

Mann, a Marine colonel and test pilot, rocketed into orbit last fall with SpaceX, becoming the first Native American woman in space. She is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California.

Wakata, Japan’s spaceflight leader with five missions, also flew up on SpaceX. He helped build the station during the shuttle era.

Friday was the first spacewalk for both.

The pair will depart the space station in another month or so.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups.
Vehicle crashes into guardrail on Jimmie Davis Bridge, goes partially over side
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
Identity of girl revealed 11 years after remains found; father, stepmother arrested
Waskom ISD possible threat of violence
Waskom Middle notifies parents of ‘indirect threat of violence’ made by student, says staff & students are not at risk
A Caddo Parish school bus was involved in a minor wreck on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon
An Amazon employee makes sure a box is properly positioned on a conveyor belt Aug. 1, 2017, at...
Amazon say it’s committed to opening fulfillment center in Shreveport

Latest News

Michael Mitchell
BRPD officer accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend in marked uniform; bond set
Back-to-back atmospheric rivers have raised water levels, freeing up golf balls that may have...
Hundreds of golf balls wash ashore after storms
Furry Friend Friday: Rayna
Furry Friend Friday: Rambunctious Rayna looking for active family
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life returns to DC with new post-Roe v. Wade focus
Foundation Gaming's $200 million makeover of the former DiamondJacks Casino property in Bossier...
Demolition at old DiamondJacks property scheduled to begin soon