Demolition at old DiamondJacks property scheduled to begin soon

Foundation Gaming's $200 million makeover of the former DiamondJacks Casino property in Bossier...
Foundation Gaming's $200 million makeover of the former DiamondJacks Casino property in Bossier City will give the area its first land-based casino.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Foundation Gaming is planning to breathe new life into the abandoned DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the sale of the property, paving the way for a nearly $200 million renovation. The new owners say these renovations bring life back to the casino.

“This is a day we’ve been waiting for a long time,” Gaming Commission Chairman Ronnie Johns told Foundation Gaming. “Foundation has an impressive plan.”

Foundation Gaming says it plans to open the new facility, which will be the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier area, by December of 2024.

Demolition is scheduled to begin soon.

