Clouds return along with the chance of rain

By Matt Jones
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to some colder air across the ArkLaTex on this Friday with temperatures starting off in the 30s. Make sure and throw on the heavier coats as you head off to work and school.

As we head through the day, clouds will steadily increase from south to north and eventually we could see some spotty showers developing along and south of I-20. Most places will likely stay dry today but bring the rain gear just in case. Temperatures will stay cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we start off dry Saturday but more scattered showers will be developing during the afternoon and evening. Once again, these will not be widespread or heavy but have the umbrella handy just in case. Sunday is looking drier with clouds gradually decreasing during the afternoon. Temperatures stay cool all weekend with highs both days only in the 50s.

By early next week, we are closely watching a much stronger system that will be taking aim at the ArkLaTex. This will likely arrive Tuesday bringing widespread heavy rain to much of the region. With the track of the low farther south, this keeps the severe threat low but also means that colder air will be allowed to move in from the north. That being said, there is the possibility we could see wintry precip in our far northern zones during this time. Stay tuned for updates on this!

Beyond Tuesday, it looks quiet later next week but rather chilly with highs only in the low to mid 50s and lows falling below freezing for many.

Have a great Friday!

-Matt Jones

