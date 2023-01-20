Ask the Doctor
Bossier Parish distributing child ID kits as part of national safety program

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Child ID Kits from the National Child Identification Program are being distributed throughout Bossier Parish.

The sheriff’s office says in the coming days, these kits will be sent home from school with all elementary students across the parish. The sheriff’s office has partnered with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office to distribute these kits so parents/guardians will have critical information to give to law enforcement in the event on an emergency involving their child.

These ID kits provide an easy way for parents to collect and store their child’s fingerprints and a DNA sample. The kits can then be stored at home in a secure place. The sheriff’s office says the program is optional and free.

“The safety of children in Bossier Parish is paramount. These ID kits are another way that the Bossier Sheriff’s Office can help keep them safe and give parents peace of mind,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Click here to learn more about the program.

