AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be eligible to get a payment.(Luismt94 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The Federal Trade Commission announced a new claims process that will return $60 million to thousands of former AT&T customers.

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be eligible to get a payment.

According to the FTC, AT&T throttled their data, slowing down their internet speed after they used a certain amount of data in a billing cycle.

“The limits on this ‘unlimited’ plan made it hard — and, in some cases, impossible — to browse the internet or stream videos,” the FTC said in a consumer alert.

Qualifying customers can apply for a refund online by May 18. The payment amount will depend on several factors, including how many people file claims.

Current AT&T customers aren’t eligible for a payment because they received a credit on their bill in 2020.

Additionally, former AT&T customers who already cashed a check from AT&T aren’t eligible.

