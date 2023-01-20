Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

4 children hurt when 2 buses collide on I-55 near Chicago

FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018.
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018.(MaxPixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Four children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after two buses collided Friday on Interstate 55 near Chicago, Illinois State Police said.

Four “children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries due to the crash. All remaining children were transferred to another bus for transport off the roadway,” state police said on Twitter.

The crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. near Burr Ridge, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The buses were operated by Ammons Transportation Service, which said a tire blew on one of the buses, causing the collision, WBBM-TV reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups.
Vehicle crashes into guardrail on Jimmie Davis Bridge, goes partially over side
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
Identity of girl revealed 11 years after remains found; father, stepmother arrested
Waskom ISD possible threat of violence
Waskom Middle notifies parents of ‘indirect threat of violence’ made by student, says staff & students are not at risk
A Caddo Parish school bus was involved in a minor wreck on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon
An Amazon employee makes sure a box is properly positioned on a conveyor belt Aug. 1, 2017, at...
Amazon say it’s committed to opening fulfillment center in Shreveport

Latest News

Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White...
LIVE: Biden welcomes mayors to White House
Congressman Mike Johnson
La. lawmaker pushing for leaking of Supreme Court opinions to become federal crime
Officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Department will soon be sporting a new style of hat.
Texarkana Texas PD rolls out new look for uniforms