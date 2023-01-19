Ask the Doctor
Waskom Middle notifies parents of ‘indirect threat of violence’ made by student, says staff & students are not at risk

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - A message was sent out to parents of 6th grade students at Waskom Middle School on Wednesday, Jan. 18 about an “indirect threat of violence” made by a student.

School officials say it was brought to their attention that a threat had been made by a student. The message sent to parents says after assessing the threat, school officials found no risk of violence to any students or staff.

The full message reads:

“6th Grade News: Parents of 6th Grade Students,

It was brought to our attention that an indirect threat of violence was made by a student at Waskom Middle School. After assessing the threat, using all statements and other important information, we have found that no students or staff are at risk of any potential violence. If there are changes to this situation, we will inform parents as soon as possible.”

A number of parents reached out to KSLA saying the student in question has made multiple threats of gun violence before. The parents also claim they’ve reached out to the superintendent of Waskom ISD, but have not been satisfied with the school system’s responses.

Several parents say they pulled their children out of school Thursday because of this situation.

