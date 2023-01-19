Vehicle crashes into guardrail on Jimmie Davis Bridge, goes partially over side

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the Jimmie Davis Bridge Thursday afternoon (Jan. 19) after a car hit the guardrail and went partially over the bridge.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. It appears at least three vehicles were involved; some non-life-threatening injuries have been reported as well.

The bridge was closed for about an hour while crews worked to clear the crash. It was reopened around 4 p.m.

No other details are available right now. This story will be updated as more is learned.

A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups. (KSLA)

A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups. (KSLA)

A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups. (KSLA)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.