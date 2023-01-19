Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Vehicle crashes into guardrail on Jimmie Davis Bridge, goes partially over side

2 other vehicles involved too
A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups.
A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the Jimmie Davis Bridge Thursday afternoon (Jan. 19) after a car hit the guardrail and went partially over the bridge.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. It appears at least three vehicles were involved; some non-life-threatening injuries have been reported as well.

The bridge was closed for about an hour while crews worked to clear the crash. It was reopened around 4 p.m.

No other details are available right now. This story will be updated as more is learned.

A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups.
A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups.(KSLA)
A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups.
A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups.(KSLA)
A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups.
A wreck on the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 caused significant backups.(KSLA)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenwood police posted this photo to Facebook saying he's the handcuffed man who escaped...
Bossier City police catch man who fled from Greenwood police while wearing handcuffs
Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera
Kel'Vonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport, was mortally wounded in a shooting just before 10:30 p.m....
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Tree falls on home after severe weather passes through Texarkana.
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home; trees also reported down in Haughton

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
A Caddo Parish school bus was involved in a minor wreck on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
One man was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Texarkana, Ark. after allegedly refusing to pull...
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper