Sweat wrestles with social issues on Shreveport Little Theatre’s stage

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The Shreveport Little Theatre (SLT) is presenting Sweat by Lynn Nottage, a play that tackles social issues, has strong language, mature themes, and some violence.

On Jan. 19, 20, and 21, at 7:30 p.m. and on Jan. 21, and 22, at 2 p.m., a famous Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, Sweat will wrestle with complex issues such as friendship, betrayal, class, race, gender, and the justice system on SLT’s stage, 812 Margaret Place, Shreveport.

Sweat is considered to be raw, gritty, tragic, touching, funny, and challenging. The play is about the struggles and triumphs of nine people in Reading, Pennsylvania, at the dawn of the 21st century.

Actress Paula S. Sample, who plays Tracy, and actress Kelly Phelan who plays Jessie speaks to KSLA about the upcoming play. >>>

The play will be directed by Robert Alford II.

The cast:

Cynthia: Angelique Feaster Evans/ E. Grace Rambo

Tracey: Paula S. Sample/Betty Eddleman

Jessie: Kelly Phelan/Aubrey Brummett

Stan: Chris Alan Evans/Robert Benton

Jason: Joe Shyne II/CJ Longino

Chris: Adarian D. Williams

Brucie: Robert S. Blue

Oscar: Marcelo Sessum

Evan: Danny Young

Also Credited:

Stage Manager: Melissa Phillips, Choreography: Laura Beeman Nugent, Dialect/Voice Coach: Brinn McDonald, Lighting Design: Julie Edwards, Set Design: Tom Serio, Technical Direction and Construction: Derek Shiplov, Properties Designer: Allison-Rebekah Miller, and Production Associates: Jan Adams, Lola Akinboro, Kari Kennon

The play is supported by a grant from the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, with funds from the City of Shreveport.

