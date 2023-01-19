SPD searching for missing elderly man with dementia

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Department are on the lookout for a missing elderly man.

Curtis Lassiter was last seen in the 800 block of Clyde Fant. He is 5′9″ and weighs around 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, dark khaki pants, black tennis shoes and eye glasses.

Lassiter has dementia and a history of heart illnesses. He is also considered a fall risk.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.