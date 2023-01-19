Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Poll: Satisfaction in US healthcare drops among adults

FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup report, the number of adults who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as 'excellent' or 'good' dropped below 50%.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a recent poll, nearly half of U.S. adults said the nation’s health care system has “major problems.”

The latest Gallup report released Thursday said that, for the first time in a 20-year trend, the number of adults who rated the system as “poor” has jumped above 20%.

Those who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as “excellent” or “good” dropped below 50%.

Satisfaction has remained high among adults ages 55 and older but declined among young and middle-aged adults.

That may be a reflection of views on abortion access and other changes that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gallup.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera
Kel'Vonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport, was mortally wounded in a shooting just before 10:30 p.m....
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
Greenwood police posted this photo to Facebook saying he's the handcuffed man who escaped...
Bossier City police catch man who fled from Greenwood police while wearing handcuffs
Severe weather threat today
Severe storms expected today
Tree falls on home after severe weather passes through Texarkana.
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home; trees also reported down in Haughton

Latest News

Krewe of Justinian to put funds back into Shreveport Bar Association
Krewe of Justinian to put funds back into Shreveport Bar Association
Shreveport middle school opening autism sensory room
Shreveport middle school opening autism sensory room
Run Like and Animal 5K raising funds for pups
Run Like and Animal 5K raising funds for pups
Home Builders Association of NWLA hosting Home Products Show
Home Builders Association of NWLA hosting Home Products Show
Krewe of Justinian prepares for bal, parade
Krewe of Justinian prepares for bal, parade