Krewe of Justinian celebrates with Purple Rain-themed Grand Bal XXIX

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Justinian rocks the Horseshoe Riverdome with its Grand Bal XXIX in celebration of Mardi Gras.

On Friday night, Jan. 20, from 6:30 p.m. until 12 a.m., the Krewe of Justinian will be hosting its big event at the Horseshoe Casino’s Riverdome, at 711 Horseshoe Boulevard, Bossier City.

The Krewe of Justinian is aligned with the Shreveport Bar Association, which receives all proceeds from the night. Those proceeds will go to multiple charitable organizations.

“Our philanthropic mission seeks to raise funds in support of the Shreveport Bar Foundation’s Pro Bono Project (PBP), our Self Represented Litigants Program (SRL), and our Legal Representation for Victims of Domestic Violence Program (LRVDV),” says krewe member and President of Shreveport Bar Association, Nancy Cooper in a statement. “These programs provide legal assistance to low-income clients and to victims of domestic violence in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.”

The bal kicks off Friday, Jan. 20.

The event will be a black-tie event and will have a cash bar.

Activities:

  • 6:30 p.m. - Complimentary cocktails until 7 p.m.
  • 7:15 p.m. - Tableau, then food opens after.
  • Entertainment by Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra
  • Silent Auction throughout the evening.

Tickets are $100 if you purchase them in advance and $125 at the door. Buy your tickets at https://kreweofjustinian.com/grand-bal/.

To learn more about the Krewe of Justinian, visit https://kreweofjustinian.com/.

