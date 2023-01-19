Home Products Show kicks-off at Bossier Civic Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Home Builders Association of Northwest Louisiana (HBNWLA) is hosting a large event to showcase home products from several different brands.

Starting on Jan. 20 through to 22, HBNWLA will be hosting the Home Products Show at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City.

Dates and Times:

Friday, Jan. 20 from 5 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 21 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan 22 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The show will be a chance for anyone looking to build a new home, remodel, or help plan for the future. There will be brands you know and brands you can discover, everything you need for a home, even a furry new friend!

Brands attending:

Vector Security

Human Society of Northwest Louisiana

Terminix

Tuff Shed

Ivey’s Building Materials Center

Southwestern Electric Power Company

La Rain Pros Seamless Gutter Systems & Garage Doors

Arrow Termite & Pest Control Co.

Blue Tide Exteriors

Cassity Jones Building Materials

Regions Mortgage

Sound Minds Audio/Video Systems

BOM

Duggan Contractors Inc.

The Gallery of Lights

Barksdale Federal Credit Union

Pierce Decorative Concrete

Discount Blinds, LLC

Jim Fine Custom Homes, LLC

Admission for the event is $7, and $5 with military ID. Children under 10 are free.

If you need more information about the event, call 318-797-8222 or email info@nwlahba.org.

