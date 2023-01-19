Ask the Doctor
Home Products Show kicks-off at Bossier Civic Center

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Home Builders Association of Northwest Louisiana (HBNWLA) is hosting a large event to showcase home products from several different brands.

Starting on Jan. 20 through to 22, HBNWLA will be hosting the Home Products Show at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City.

Dates and Times:

Friday, Jan. 20 from 5 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 21 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan 22 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The show will be a chance for anyone looking to build a new home, remodel, or help plan for the future. There will be brands you know and brands you can discover, everything you need for a home, even a furry new friend!

Brands attending:

  • Vector Security
  • Human Society of Northwest Louisiana
  • Terminix
  • Tuff Shed
  • Ivey’s Building Materials Center
  • Southwestern Electric Power Company
  • La Rain Pros Seamless Gutter Systems & Garage Doors
  • Arrow Termite & Pest Control Co.
  • Blue Tide Exteriors
  • Cassity Jones Building Materials
  • Regions Mortgage
  • Sound Minds Audio/Video Systems
  • BOM
  • Duggan Contractors Inc.
  • The Gallery of Lights
  • Barksdale Federal Credit Union
  • Pierce Decorative Concrete
  • Discount Blinds, LLC
  • Jim Fine Custom Homes, LLC

Admission for the event is $7, and $5 with military ID. Children under 10 are free.

If you need more information about the event, call 318-797-8222 or email info@nwlahba.org.

