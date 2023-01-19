Grant funding makes way for autism sensory room at Shreveport middle school
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools and Red River United are opening a new autism sensory room at Donnie Bickham Middle!
A child with autism may have a sensitivity to sights, sounds, smell, touch or taste. The sensory room gives students a chance to center and comfort themselves when they are overstimulated.
The project was funded thanks to a grant from the American Federation of Teachers. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the middle school on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 8:30 a.m.
