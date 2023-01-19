Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Entergy to pass on another $1.5 billion in storm costs to customers

Entergy is offering utility bill assistance to low-income families.
Entergy is offering utility bill assistance to low-income families.(Storyblocks and WVUE-TV)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Utility regulators approved a request Wednesday (Jan. 18) from Entergy Louisiana to bill customers $1.5 billion over the next 15 years to help cover the costs of Hurricane Ida repairs.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission approved the measure by a vote of 3-2.

Newly elected Commissioner Davante Lewis and Commissioner Foster Campbell voted against the measure.

The average Entergy customer (1,000 kilowatt-hour home) should see about a $5.50 increase in monthly bills, Lewis anticipates.

The new rate hike comes on top of a $3.2 billion storm fee the PSC approved in February of 2022.

Entergy originally requested nearly $1.7 billion in financing for the repairs, but commissioners negotiated to lower the proposal by about $180 million in what some call an “unprecedented move.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera
Greenwood police posted this photo to Facebook saying he's the handcuffed man who escaped...
Bossier City police catch man who fled from Greenwood police while wearing handcuffs
Kel'Vonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport, was mortally wounded in a shooting just before 10:30 p.m....
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
Severe weather threat today
Severe storms expected today
Tree falls on home after severe weather passes through Texarkana.
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home; trees also reported down in Haughton

Latest News

Shreveport middle school opening autism sensory room
Shreveport middle school opening autism sensory room
Krewe of Justinian to put funds back into Shreveport Bar Association
Krewe of Justinian to put funds back into Shreveport Bar Association
Run Like and Animal 5K raising funds for pups
Run Like and Animal 5K raising funds for pups
Krewe of Justinian prepares for bal, parade
Krewe of Justinian prepares for bal, parade
Home Builders Association of NWLA hosting Home Products Show
Home Builders Association of NWLA hosting Home Products Show