EF-1 tornado strikes Waldo, Ark.

WALDO, Ark. (KSLA) - A tornado caused some damage in Columbia County, Ark. Wednesday, Jan. 18 as severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Columbia County near Waldo. Preliminary info shows an EF-1 with peak winds of 100 mph hit the area. A cold front pushing through the area produced a line of strong thunderstorms, which led to wind and tornado damage.

The tornado that struck Waldo had a path length of just over five miles and a path width of 80 yards. No injuries or fatalities were reported, the NWS says. The tornado first touched down around 10:30 a.m. and lasted for about 10 minutes.

SUMMARY FROM THE NWS

The tornado initially touched down along CR-52 near Columbia Lake. There, it snapped several softwood trees before continuing onward into forested areas and did intermittent limb damage. As the tornado continued, damage was again observed near N Mill and N Cottage Street where trees were snapped and uprooted. The tornado continued on to uproot and snap trees as it crossed Washington Street and Neil Street. Just before US-371, the tornado damaged the awning of a church. As the tornado crossed US-371 (N Olive Street), it knocked over power poles and snapped trees across several blocks in Waldo. Just northeast of Waldo, the tornado completely destroyed a small metal outbuilding and continued on to snap more trees at the edge of a farm.

