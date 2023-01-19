Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

EF-1 tornado strikes Waldo, Ark.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, a tornado struck Waldo, Ark., knocking down some trees and...
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, a tornado struck Waldo, Ark., knocking down some trees and powerlines.(Viewer - Shannon Watson)
By Jeff Castle
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDO, Ark. (KSLA) - A tornado caused some damage in Columbia County, Ark. Wednesday, Jan. 18 as severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Columbia County near Waldo. Preliminary info shows an EF-1 with peak winds of 100 mph hit the area. A cold front pushing through the area produced a line of strong thunderstorms, which led to wind and tornado damage.

The tornado that struck Waldo had a path length of just over five miles and a path width of 80 yards. No injuries or fatalities were reported, the NWS says. The tornado first touched down around 10:30 a.m. and lasted for about 10 minutes.

SUMMARY FROM THE NWS

The tornado initially touched down along CR-52 near Columbia Lake. There, it snapped several softwood trees before continuing onward into forested areas and did intermittent limb damage. As the tornado continued, damage was again observed near N Mill and N Cottage Street where trees were snapped and uprooted. The tornado continued on to uproot and snap trees as it crossed Washington Street and Neil Street. Just before US-371, the tornado damaged the awning of a church. As the tornado crossed US-371 (N Olive Street), it knocked over power poles and snapped trees across several blocks in Waldo. Just northeast of Waldo, the tornado completely destroyed a small metal outbuilding and continued on to snap more trees at the edge of a farm.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to...
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera
Kel'Vonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport, was mortally wounded in a shooting just before 10:30 p.m....
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
Greenwood police posted this photo to Facebook saying he's the handcuffed man who escaped...
Bossier City police catch man who fled from Greenwood police while wearing handcuffs
Severe weather threat today
Severe storms expected today
Tree falls on home after severe weather passes through Texarkana.
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home; trees also reported down in Haughton

Latest News

Sunny and cooler today
Bright sunshine and cooler air today
Sunny and cooler today
Matt's morning weather update
Weekend rain chances
Dry the rest of the week but rain returns for the weekend
Weekend rain chances
Jeff's Wednesday evening weather update