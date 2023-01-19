Cooler and unsettled stretch ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s going to start feeling more like January in the coming days. We’re not necessarily tracking any cold air, but seasonably cool conditions are likely to return for much of the rest of the month. We’ll be tracking some occasional rain as well starting as we wrap up this week and head into the weekend.

Skies will remain mostly clear this evening, but clouds will begin to thicken up and roll in later tonight. Temperatures will be cold tonight with overnight lows expected in the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll be mostly cloudy on Friday. There is a slight chance for a few showers across mainly the southern half of the ArkLaTex. Any rain that falls should be light. Temperatures will remain cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

More showers will move through on Saturday, but the day won’t be a washout. We’ll stay cloudy and cool with temperatures in the mid 50s. The chance for rain is around 40%.

We’ll dry out on Sunday with clearing skies expected through the day. Temperatures will remain cool with afternoon highs again in the mid 50s.

Next week will start off sunny and a little warmer on Monday, but rain and cooler weather will return on Tuesday. Highs Monday will reach the low 60s with morning lows in the 30s. Temperatures Tuesday will only be in the low 50s.

Dry weather is back again by midweek, but expect continued cool conditions with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.

