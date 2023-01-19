Ask the Doctor
Cam Jordan wins appeal of $50k fine for allegedly faking injury in Bucs game

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has won his appeal and will not have to pay over a half-million dollar fine after the league accused him of faking an injury to stall for time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Jordan took a knee during the fourth quarter of the Week 13 contest, delaying play as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit over the final eight minutes.

Jordan was vocal about the situation on Twitter and denied the allegations. He says there was no faked injury.

“To clearly address... not even the elephant in the room... the apparent fine that you can catch while being hurt,” Jordan began. “Sorry, I tweaked something in my foot. I thought it was... I assumed at the time, oh it’s a low ankle. Just come off the field, get assessed, come back. An MRI Tuesday showed it was a mid-foot sprain, something like that. Honestly, I’ll let the team give you the scientific technology for that because I do not know. I do know it ruined my bye week but that’s what it takes to get back healthy.”

The Saints organization strongly defended Jordan in their statement as well.

The New Orleans Saints released a statement after receiving word of a $550,000 fine for allegedly faking an injury.(New Orleans Saints)

“He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and it was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect.”

