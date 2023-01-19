Ask the Doctor
Caddo Parish deputy honored with Life Saving Award

CPSO awarded Deputy Robert Fertal the Life Saving Award
CPSO awarded Deputy Robert Fertal the Life Saving Award
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office recognized Deputy Robert Fertal with the Life Saving Award for his heroic actions on May 6, 2022.

Robert Fertal, assigned to the patrol division, agreed to fill in for the School Resource Officer at a local high school. During the first period, Fertal was called and responded to a classroom medical emergency. A 17-year-old student was lying on the floor unresponsive and not breathing. Students told Fertal the student had been choking on food, and the attempts made by some of the students and the teacher to help weren’t working.

Fertal revived the student by following his training and administering chest compressions. The student the dispelled the blockage and began breathing on their own.

The teacher, at the time of the incident, said that if Fertal hadn’t been there and took immediate action, the student would have died. Fertal stayed calm during the incident and saved the student’s life.

