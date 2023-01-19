Caddo commissioners want to clear the room after they meet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo commissioners today will consider adopting a resolution to immediately clear the chambers upon adjournment of any meeting.

Only commissioners and parish employees would be allowed to stay.

Resolution 4 (see below) will be considered when commissioners meet at 3:30 p.m. today.

Commissioners also might consider a resolution requiring citizens to be seated and maintain decorum at all times before, during and after commission meetings. If adopted, they also would be prohibited from roaming, soliciting items of personal economic value and loitering at any point before, during or after any commission meeting.

Violators would be subject to immediate expulsion from commission meetings or proceedings at the discretion of the president or subject to a majority of the commission. Anyone who violates the provision twice could be barred from attending meetings for a time to be determined by the commission president or a majority vote of the commission.

