Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

BRPD officer accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend in marked uniform

By Rian Chatman and Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence.

Michael Mitchell, 27, is charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault, and malfeasance in office.

The domestic violence incident reportedly happened in September 2022.

According to the arrest documents, when Mitchell came home from work in his fully marked BRPD police uniform, an argument took place between him and the victim, who he shares a child with.

Investigators say, Mitchell reportedly drew his duty weapon and pointed it at her while yelling. During that same argument, investigators say Mitchell hit her in the face with his handgun. The victim also alleges that Mitchell pointed the gun at her chest and threatened to kill her.

Investigators learned the victim had shared details about the encounter with her friends.

The victim went to the hospital for treatment, as the weapon-mounted light caused a laceration near her eye.

Arrest documents reveal investigators were able to review text messages between Mitchell and the victim corroborating her story.

Investigators say that based on statements of the victim, witnesses, injuries sustained, and messages between the victim and the suspect, Mitchell was arrested for a number of domestic-violence related charges.

According to police, Mitchell is a 3-year veteran who is currently assigned to the uniform patrol division.

Mitchell was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and placed on administrative leave, while BRPD’s Internal Affairs division investigates the case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Kel'Vonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport, was mortally wounded in a shooting just before 10:30 p.m....
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
The suspects fired multiple shots at a mail carrier.
USPS offering $50k reward for attempted robbers
One man was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Texarkana, Ark. after allegedly refusing to pull...
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper

Latest News

Morning Star Church hosting job fair
Morning Star Church hosting job fair
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Winnie the Pooh Day
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Winnie the Pooh Day
Greenwood police posted this photo to Facebook saying he's the handcuffed man who escaped...
Bossier City police catch man who fled from Greenwood police while wearing handcuffs
Bossier City Water Treatment Facility
LDH gives Bossier City water system perfect score
SPD responded to a shooting off Youree Drive.
SPD: Person arrested in connection with homicide is a retired police officer