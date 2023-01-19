BRPD officer accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend in marked uniform

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence.

Michael Mitchell, 27, is charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault, and malfeasance in office.

The domestic violence incident reportedly happened in September 2022.

According to the arrest documents, when Mitchell came home from work in his fully marked BRPD police uniform, an argument took place between him and the victim, who he shares a child with.

Investigators say, Mitchell reportedly drew his duty weapon and pointed it at her while yelling. During that same argument, investigators say Mitchell hit her in the face with his handgun. The victim also alleges that Mitchell pointed the gun at her chest and threatened to kill her.

Investigators learned the victim had shared details about the encounter with her friends.

The victim went to the hospital for treatment, as the weapon-mounted light caused a laceration near her eye.

Arrest documents reveal investigators were able to review text messages between Mitchell and the victim corroborating her story.

Investigators say that based on statements of the victim, witnesses, injuries sustained, and messages between the victim and the suspect, Mitchell was arrested for a number of domestic-violence related charges.

According to police, Mitchell is a 3-year veteran who is currently assigned to the uniform patrol division.

Mitchell was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and placed on administrative leave, while BRPD’s Internal Affairs division investigates the case.

